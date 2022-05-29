Dig into some luscious soya kebabs

Hyderabad: A healthy and a lip-smacking snack or a starter, an alternative for a meat/ non-veg kebab and are most loved appetisers for any parties or get-togethers. An ideal snack for all age groups with protein rich ingredients is soya.

Generally, kebabs are grilled in tandoor, baked, shallow or deep fried depending on our choice with skewers. They can also be made with vegetables / paneer / pulses and Soya as well. These vegetarian kebabs can also be used as a stuffing for making paratha rolls for kids for breakfast/snack.

Soya is a power-house of health benefits that is high in fibre, protein, lowers cholesterol, and regulates blood and sugar levels. Try this flavourful and quick soya kebab recipe which you can make at home in a restaurant style.

Ingredients:

• Soya chunk :1 cup

• Onion :1 chopped

• Ginger : 2 to 3 pieces

• Garlic :4 to 5 cloves

• Green chillies : 2 to 3 pieces

• Coriander leaves :1/4 cup

• Cumin seed :1 tsp

• Turmeric powder :1/2 a tsp

• Chilli powder :1/2 a tsp or as to taste

• Garam masala :1/4 tsp

• Salt : to taste

• Bread crumbs : 1/4 cup

• Bengal gram flour : 2 tbsp

• Corn flour : 2 tbsp

• Oil : needed for shallow fry

Method:

• Take a cup of medium sized soya chunks, add them to a bowl of boiling water and let soak for 10 minutes.

• After 10 minutes, drain off the water. Squeeze, press and remove the excess water from the chunks.

• Add them to a mixie jar and grind them like minced mutton in rounds.

• Transfer it to a bowl and place it aside for a while.

• Add chopped onion to the mixie jar, along with 2 to 3 pieces of ginger, 4 to 5 cloves of garlic, 2 to 3 green chillies, 1/4 cup of coriander leaves and a tsp of cumin seeds, grind them all without water and add it to the minced soya.

• Mix them all well, add 1/2 a tsp of turmeric powder, 1/2 a tsp of chilli powder or as to taste, salt as needed and 1/4 tsp of garam masala and mix well.

• To bind it well, add 1/4 cup of bread crumbs, 2 tbsp of Bengal gram flour and to add crispness to the kebabs, add 2 tbsp of cornflour to it and mix well.

• Mould them as kebabs with a pen/ pencil and deep fry or shallow fry them.

• You can also mould them as cutlets or tikkas.

• Heat oil, needed for shallow frying the kebabs, add them in batches and fry them on low-medium flame.

• Flip, turn and fry them all on either side as well until brown in colour.

• Ready, protein rich, tasty and delicious vegetarian kebabs.

