‘Digging up of mosques is all they want’

"Is digging mosques heroic? Is this our culture? Do we need Hindu-Muslim conflicts? Should not we focus development of this country, instead?" CM KCR thundered while addressing massive crowds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samthi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao continued his strident criticism of the BJP, which he said was only interested in digging up mosques and least interested in development. “The BJP is good for nothing except for spreading communal hatred and dividing people in the name of religion and caste”, he said.

“Is digging mosques heroic? Is this our culture? Do we need Hindu-Muslim conflicts? Should not we focus development of this country, instead?” the Chief Minister thundered while addressing massive crowds at Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Huzurabad and Parkal constituencies on Friday.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that India was facing numerous challenges ranging from unemployment to poverty, besides backwardness of BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and other underprivileged sections of the society. He emphasised the need to address the issues of health, education, employment and empowerment, besides making all basic amenities available to the people.

“Every citizen of this country should thrive. Political parties should focus on issues important to the nation and its people. Communal hatred and disturbances should not be encouraged under any circumstances,” he said.

The Chief Minister reminded that BRS former MP B Vinod Kumar got Smart City status for Karimnagar during his tenure. However, after he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency had only witnessed a communal divide and Hindu-Muslim rhetoric. “The current BJP MP speaks only about digging and demolishing mosques, but made no contribution towards Karimnagar’s development,” he added.

Chandrashekhar Rao targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of ignoring over 100 letters written by him to sanction government medical colleges and Navodaya schools in Telangana. He said Modi did not respond in the last 10 years. But unlike other States, he stated that Telangana took it upon itself as a challenge and established one government medical college in all 33 districts including four colleges in erstwhile Karimnagar district. He declared that Telangana will soon produce 10,000 doctors every year.

Further, he said the BRS government established 1,019 residential welfare schools for all underprivileged sections and upgraded them to junior colleges. The State government will also establish 119 residential welfare schools for economically backward students from upper castes, he said.

The BRS president urged people to recognise the difference between political parties working for the State’s progress and those trying to divide them for political gains. “Aren’t we citizens of this country? Aren’t we paying the taxes? Then why this discrimination?,” he questioned. He wanted the voters to teaching a fitting lesson to the BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections and refrain from casting even one vote for not contributing to the State’s development.

Chandrashekhar Rao declared that as long as he was alive, Telangana will remain a secular State. He stated that the State government does not celebrate Ramzan officially for appeasement and instead, celebrates Bathukamma and Christmas as well, to safeguard the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb of Telangana. He reminded that Telangana did not witness communal riots or curfew in the last 10 years and will remain peaceful under the BRS rule. He stated that the BRS government gives equal importance to all religions and thus, extending benefits of all welfare and development initiatives for all.