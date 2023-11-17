Is the Congress manifesto a replication of the BRS manifesto?

Hyderabad: Perhaps having realized the damage suffered for its claims that three hours power supply was sufficient for farmers, the Congress has done a round about now and it is promising 24-hours free power supply. In reality, the ruling BRS is already giving round the clock power supply to farmers.

This flip-flop was noticed in the Congress manifesto released here on Friday just two weeks before the Assembly elections on November 30. AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge formally released the manifesto drafted by a special committee headed by former Minister D Sridhar Babu. The manifesto is titled ‘Abhaya Hastham’.

But what is surprising many is that the Congress manifesto is a replication of the BRS manifesto. But for renaming the BRS welfare and development programmes, there was nothing substantial in it.

For instance, the BRS government is providing 24 hours free power supply and replicating it the Congress now assures 24 hour free power to farmers.

In yet another instance, the Opposition party just renamed another BRS scheme, the Rythu Bandhu under which Rs.10,000 financial assistance is being offered to farmers annually. The Congress renamed it as Rythu Bharosa, it promised to pay Rs.15,000 to farmers and Rs.12,000 to agricultural labour.

Double bedroom houses were being allotted by the BRS government to the poor, besides offering Rs.3 lakh assistance to construct houses for those own lands. The Congress promises to provide house sites and Rs.5 lakh to construct the house.

Under the Kalyana Lakshmi or Shaadi Mubarak programme, the State government offers Rs.1.16 lakh assistance to perform marriages of daughters to the poor. The Congress renamed the programme as ‘Indiramma Kanuka’ and assured to pay Rs.1 lakh and one tola gold.

In addition to filling up 1.60 lakh vacancies in different government departments, the BRS government declared a job calendar every year to fulfill the aspirations of unemployed youth. The Congress has now come up with a similar promise of a job calendar.

While, the BRS has already issued pattas to podu lands and declared that it would grant rights to assigned lands and poramboke lands after returning to power, the Congress included made the same promise in its manifesto.

The BRS government is implementing a free sheep distribution programme since 2018, now the Congress Manifesto assures extending financial assistance to sheep rearers.

The Congress manifesto declared that the existing ‘Dharani’ portal would be replaced with ‘Bhumata’ portal and justice would be done to farmers. The BRS government is already issuing Patta pass books to farmers, Congress says a ‘Bhudhar’ card would be issued to every farmer after conducting a survey of each land holding in the State.

To top it all, a village volunteer system would be launched to help people in rural areas access government programmes. The BRS government initiated the merger of TSRTC with the State government, the Congress now promises to pay two instalments of PRC arrears, besides merger of the corporation.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already vociferously opposed privatisation of Singareni and the BRS MPs had opposed auction of two coal blocks in the State by the BJP government. The Congress replicates the same and says it would oppose Singareni privatization.

The BRS government has already laid the foundation for expansion of Metro services to Shamshabad airport. It had also laid plans for expanding the Metro from 70 kms to 415 kms, the Congress promised to lay a Metro line from Mehdipatnam to BHEL, besides LB Nagar to Aramghar.

At a time, when the BRS government was establishing a medical and nursing college in each district, besides four super specialty hospitals in Alwal, LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Gachibowli, the Congress said one super specialty hospital would be constructed in each district.