Dillion Francis and Illenium unveil ‘Don’t Let Me Let Go’ featuring Evan Giia

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: Superstar producers, songwriters and DJs Dillon Francis and Illenium unveil their first-ever collaboration — ‘Don’t Let Me Let Go’, a music video featuring rising star Evain Giia and directed by Evan Scott.

The long-awaited track arrives via Astralwerks, and has become a fan favourite as all three artistes have teased it in live sets and online over the past several months. ‘Don’t Let Me Let Go’ serves as the first taste of Dillon’s forthcoming ‘This Mixtape Is Fire TOO’, a sequel to 2015’s ‘This Mixtape Is Fire’, which featured collaborations with Calvin Harris, Skrillex Kygo, Chromeo and more.

“Did it take me more than two years to finish this song with Illenium and Evan Giia? You’re damn right it did,” says Francis. Dillon has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits.

He has released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut ‘Money Sucks’, ‘Friends Rule’, 2015’s ‘This Mixtape Is Fire’ — a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1, 2018’s ‘WUT WUT’ — a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape ‘Magic Is Real’ and, most recently, the critically-acclaimed house album ‘Happy Machine’ in 2021.

As one of the most successful crossover electronic artistes today, Grammy-nominated producer/DJ and instrumentalist Illenium (born Nick Miller) elevates dance music via his bold, progressive take on the genre, which has topped the US charts, garnered over 5 billion collective streams and solidified the Denver-based artiste as a singular force in a crowded arena.

He has released four acclaimed albums: ‘Ashes’, ‘Awake’, ‘Ascend’ and 2020’s ‘Fallen Embers’ featuring collaborations with friends like Blink 182’s Tom Delonge, Dabin, Said the Sky, SLANDER, Excision, Tori Kelly, iann dior, HALIENE and Krewella.

Most recently, he shared the single ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing’ with Thirty Seconds to Mars, featuring Jared Leto on vocals, and teamed up with Sueco the Child and rap icon Trippie Redd on ‘Story of My Life’.

Brooklyn-based artiste Evan Giia has established herself as one to watch out for. Entering into the music scene as a classically trained opera singer, her voice adds a distinctive touch to her electronic pop crossover sound.

Released by ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective in 2018, GIIA’s breakout single ‘Westworld’ and the self-directed music video propelled her to #1 on Hype Machine. With new music to come, she continues to push boundaries and rejuvenate electronic music with her relatable hooks.