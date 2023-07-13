Directors who rule the OTT space and give the most successful shows in India

With the growing frenzy of OTT shows and the decreasing attention span of the audiences, it has become excessively important for directors to deliver shows that keep the audiences on their tenterhooks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: With the growing frenzy of OTT shows and the decreasing attention span of the audiences, it has become excessively important for directors to deliver shows that keep the audiences on their tenterhooks. We have curated the top 3 directors who have redefined the landscape of Indian OTT arena with their compelling creations.

Hansal Mehta

Renowned for his success in the silver screen, Hansal Mehta seamlessly transitioned to the realm of OTT with his gripping creations. Starting with ‘Scam:1992’, which delved into the life of fraudster Harshad Mehta, he continued to captivate audiences with his latest web show, ‘Scoop’, based on the murder of renowned journalist J Dey. Hansal Mehta’s dynamic approach never fails to charm viewers.

Raj & DK

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, have left an indelible mark in the Indian OTT space with their unique blend of drama and wackiness. Their shows, ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi’, stand as testaments to their ability to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Raj & DK are undisputed masters in captivating viewers.

Sandeep Modi

Sandeep Modi has shown how swiftly shifting gears between genres is effortlessly done. Starting with the National Award-winning ‘Chumbak’, which reflects rural India, to the pulsating-thriller ‘Aarya’ that depicts a housewife caught in a drug cartel, and now to adapting an international bestseller, that’s quite a range! Sandeep is also credited with experimenting with the two-part format for the first time in the Indian entertainment space. His knack of storytelling in an unconventionally conventional way panning genres has left us all intrigued and excited for his next. Also breaking all records, ‘The Night Manager’ (part 1 and 2) emerges to be the most watched series ever across all Hotstar specials.

The buzz suggests that Hansal Mehta has already commenced work on his next project for Netflix. Meanwhile, Raj & DK are set to unveil details about ‘The Family Man 3’, and Sandeep Modi is gearing up for his upcoming collaboration with Dharma Productions.