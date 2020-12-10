Discipline amid Covid key to stay focused for Oly, says Chinglensana

It is very important we follow safety protocols when we return home for a break. We have been given strict instructions from our coaching staff and Hockey India on SOPs to follow when we return home.

By | Published: 5:00 pm 5:29 pm

Bengaluru: Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, experienced midfielder in the Indian men’s hockey team, feels it will be the responsibility of players to ensure they do their best to follow the safety protocols when they return home for a break from the ongoing national coaching camp which concludes on Saturday.

“It is very important we follow safety protocols when we return home for a break. We have been given strict instructions from our coaching staff and Hockey India on SOPs to follow when we return home. We completely understand the risks involved with life outside the camp bubble and we will need to act responsibly to ensure we continue to be covid free,” Chinglensana was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

The experienced midfielder further said that the players will be given a regime to follow that will help them keep up their fitness levels during the break.

“Despite these tough circumstances where we have not been able to compete, we have hit the fitness levels we projected in February this year during the FIH Hockey Pro League. It is very important we don’t drop this level when we go on a break. Hence, like always, Robin Arkel (Scientific Advisor) will give us a regime to follow and a list of do’s and dont’s in terms of food intake etc when we are back home for the holiday season.”

Speaking about his own experience over the last four-and-a-half months, Chinglensana said, “This is probably the first time we have been in national camp for so long without breaking for competitions. It’s no doubt been challenging especially because there is zero interaction with the outside world.”

“But this is a very important year for us and the pandemic demands these small sacrifices in order to remain in training and focused on our goals for the Olympic Games next year,” he added.