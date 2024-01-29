Discover Nizamabad’s Khajuraho, a hidden marvel

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 29 January 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: Discover a unique and culturally rich destination for a retreat at Dichpally Ramalayam, located 27 kilometres from Nizamabad and 208 kilometres from Hyderabad.

This ancient temple, built during the 14th century by the Kakatiya kings, is a hidden gem that showcases the brilliance of ancient stone architecture. Often dubbed as the Khajuraho of Indur, it is possibly the sole structure in South India modeled after the renowned Khajuraho, featuring exquisite erotic sculptures.

Dedicated to Lord Rama , Dichpally Ramalayam is perched on a small hillock in Dichpally village, crafted from white-and-black basalt stone. The temple showcases intricate carvings of goddesses, devils, animals, and Khajuraho-style erotic structures on pillars, ceilings, and door frames. Commonly referred to as Khilla Ramalayam, the temple earned its fortlike moniker due to a surrounding fort that once enclosed the premises. Although left incomplete, the temple remains a symbol of Kakatiya glory, drawing thousands of devotees, particularly on Sri Rama Navami day.

Allegedly, the incomplete state of the shrine is attributed to Alauddin Khilji and a shortage of workmen. During the monsoon season, the temple’s surroundings are inundated with water, giving the temple the appearance of an island at that time of the year. Devotees can climb the 105 steps that lead to the sacred site, while a pedestrian subway ensures the convenience of elderly and differently- abled visitors, connecting them to the adjacent Raghunatha temple.

The temple received its inaugural idol of Lord Rama in 1949, a gift from a l o c a l devotee, Gajawada Chinnaiah Gupta. Conveniently located four kilometres from Dichpally bus stand and 19 kilometres from Nizamabad bus station, Dichpally Ramalayam is easily accessible by road. For those travelling by train, the nearest railway stations are Dichpally and Nizamabad. In addition to Dichpally Ramalayam, Nizamabad offers a tapestry of historical and natural wonders.

The Raghunatha temple within the Nizamabad Fort, built in the 10th century, showcases impressive architecture. The prison within the fort premises holds historical significance, once housing the renowned poet and writer Dasharathi Krishnamacharyalu.

Beyond temples, explore Siddula Gutta in Armoor town, known for its ‘swayambhu’ temples, and Mallaram Forest, a haven for eco-tourism. These attractions provide a diverse array of experiences for those