Four places to visit in Medak in Telangana

Located around a couple of hours from Hyderabad, Medak district is a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. It makes for an interesting destination for tourists.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

It has everything from lush green forests to historical forts. Below are the top four places one must not miss out on.

Medak Cathedral Church

The first place any local would recommend visiting is this magnificent church. The architecture and the vibe of the place are unmatched.

It is the largest diocese in Asia it is considered the second largest in the world after Vatican City. The church complex is an architectural marvel that spans over 300 acres with a Gothic Revival-style cathedral with a capacity of 5,000 people.

Medak Fort

This enormous fort is not only a historical sight but also provides some of the best views. It was built around 800 years ago by Kakatiya ruler Pratapa Rudra. One needs to climb more than 500 steps to get to the top of the fort for that amazing view. It has multiple sculptures, a mosque, cannons, a small lake, a barrack, and a warehouse.

Narsapur Forest

This forest range that is spread over 30 sq km in Narsapur village is brimming with a plethora of fragrant flora and fauna, natural rock formations, and ponds. A small trek from the Bonthapally temple path will lead to a secluded and calming lake. The whole path is around 11 km and takes around four to five hours to complete, in case you don't take long breaks midway.

Singur Dam Reservoir

Located in a rural area, Singur Dam is a breathtaking spot built over the Manjeera River. It is accessible by road and has a pleasant and beautiful atmosphere as it is surrounded by trees. A flower garden and play area for kids was recently developed by the authorities, just a few meters from the place.