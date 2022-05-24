Distressed and stranded NRI workers in Saudi Arabia return home, hail Indian diplomats

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Jeddah: A group of stranded and distressed Indians, who have been waiting for more than a year, to return home, finally burst into tears of joy and relief as they boarded bus for the airport on Monday evening, when they moved to airport in a specially arranged bus by Indian consulate in Jeddah.

Like other expatriates, the Indian community that engaged in lengthy legal procedure with their Saudi employers, have been waiting in Saudi Arabia for over a year literally running from pillar to post to return home. Many of them lost hope to return home in near future after knocking every possible door.

“After losing the job, I was blacklisted as a ‘huroob’, without any fault of mine 16 months ago, since then life turned miserable” said a Hyderabadi NRI, who is among a group of Indians repatriated. “The life was difficult without food and shelter, finally I had no money to recharge my cellular phone, nor was I able to pay taxi charges for commuting to the Indian consulate”, he narrated his ordeal.

He said that he visited the consulate last week to enquire about his status, he was informed that his name was cleared by Saudi authorities and was asked to be ready to travel home. The destitute NRI added that since his phone has stopped to work upon expiry of his visa, the Indian consulate was not able to reach him.

He said that it was the only good news he heard in the last two years after losing the job. Similar views were echoed by other stranded NRIs who hailed from different parts of India. They hailed officials of the Indian Consulate for alleviating their ordeals and nightmare.

Scores of stranded NRI workers had sought assistance of Indian missions to return home. However, many of these distressed workers had lost their mobile numbers owing validity of visa linked with SIM cards. “We are repatriating stranded Indians who registered with us phase wise after examining their cases with local authorities”, said Md. Shahid Alam, Indian Consul General.

The top diplomat noted that officials were finding it difficult to reach many of these stranded workers as their phones were not reachable or switched off. Shahid Alam reiterated that the Indian consulate helpline is open 24×7 for its nationals to seek assistance.