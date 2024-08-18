Distressed over non-payment of salary, outsourcing employee ends life in Suryapet

In a suicide note addressed to his wife Rajini, Wasim apologised for putting her to trouble and for taking the extreme step

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 10:05 AM

Suicide notes written by Wasim, an outsourcing employee at the government hospital in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Distressed over not receiving salary, an outsourcing employee at the government hospital in Suryapet died by suicide at his residence on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Wasim.

He left behind suicide notes stating that he was unable to take care of his wife and children without salary for last three months.

In a suicide note addressed to his wife Rajini, Wasim apologised for putting her to trouble and for taking the extreme step. He urged her to pay back hand loans amounting to a total Rs 1,790 to different people, if possible.

In another note addressed to his friends, he informed that he was struggling due to non-payment of salary for the last three months and wished that no body ends up in his position.

Reacting to the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the State government for making tall claims of prompt delivery of salaries to all government employees on first of every month. He said Wasim’s suicide exposes the lies and utter failure of the Congress government. “Who’s responsible for the loss of his life?” he questioned.