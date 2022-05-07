Telangana: District collector angered over poor sanitation in welfare hostel

Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Nalgonda: The district collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil on Saturday went on a surprise visit to SC welfare girls and boys hostels at Nalgonda and had expressed his disappointment over poor sanitation. He interacted with hostel inmates and inquired about the quality of food and facilities being provided to them. He asked them whether food was served to them as per the menu, which includes chicken and eggs. The students told him that the facilities were improved in the hostel compared to earlier times.

After seeing plastic waste and damaged furniture dumped on hostel premises, he asked the warden to remove the plastic waste and maintain cleanliness in the hostel. He was also angry because there were no dustbins in the kitchen. He instructed the officials of social welfare department to work in coordination with municipal authorities in shifting waste from the hostel premises.

He directed the engineers to take up works for flooring for two feet around the hostel building to avoid stagnation of drainage and rain water. Responding to the request of the students of SC welfare hostel for boys, he has immediately sanctioned RO water plant to SC welfare hostel for boys.