Telangana: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Nalgonda

The helicopter, carrying three officials reportedly encountered a technical fault while en route from Vijayawada to Hyderabad’s Hakimpet Air Force Station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 03:51 PM

IAF Helicopter makes an emergency landing in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Chityala town in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

The helicopter, carrying three officials reportedly encountered a technical fault while en route from Vijayawada to Hyderabad’s Hakimpet Air Force Station.

The pilot managed to land safely in the fields of Vanipakala village, avoiding any damage. This incident follows another emergency landing a week ago, where an army helicopter, returning to Jaipur after assisting flood victims in Vijayawada, also had to land due to a technical issue.

The authorities are investigating the technical faults, and technical experts from Hyderabad have been dispatched to the site to assess and repair the helicopter.