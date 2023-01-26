Disturbances in Telangana BJP become point of discussion in social media

The rift among State BJP leaders has turned out to be a point of discussion on social media, with a few accusing BJP State president Bandi Sanjay of involving in vengeful politics against his own partymen

Published Date - 09:21 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: The rift among State BJP leaders has turned out to be a point of discussion on social media on Thursday, with a few accusing BJP State president Bandi Sanjay of involving in vengeful politics against his own partymen.

“Seeing autocratic functioning of Bandi Sanjay, civil society, TG activists are bringing pressure on Eatela, Konda, Komatireddy and others in the party to break away from BJP to join with Congress. If it happens, it will revive Congress fortunes. It’s high time union Home Minister Amit Shah take stock” a Twitter user identifying himself as ‘Raj Karsewak’ from Bengaluru tweeted on Thursday.

When his views were countered by other Twitterati saying such rumours were being spread by political rivals, he shot back, pointing out that the State unit was Bandi’s responsibility.

“Central leadership doesn’t intervene in day to day activities, it’s responsibility of Bandi Sanjay in which he is seen as a failure” Karsewak tweeted.

Mariappan, another Twitter user tweeted: “I fully agree with you on rumblings on TBJP. Bandi is digging his heels in the ground, mobilising people, why remove or restrain him. If needed BLS may be asked to not interfere in TBJP affairs. I’m not for giving more powers to recent migrants. Anyway TBJP is not coming to power.”

In response, Raj Karsewak tweeted “Mariappan Ji, you know I won’t talk without checking the facts. There’s total chaos in TBJP. Even Sangh is silent. Your BL sharp tongue is the other reason. Somethings I can’t explain it here. As on today Eatela is the most acceptable leader across the ideologies.”

He further tweeted “What I’m saying is give minimum respect to leaders. This is not Bandi Sanjay’s regional party. Everyone in the party is scared of his vengeful acts.”