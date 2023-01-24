Bandi opposes inauguration of new Secretariat on CM’s birthday

The BJP state chief also criticized the BRS government for planning the budget session without the Governor's speech and alleged that the Constitution was being violated by not inviting the Governor to deliver the budget speech.

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay took objection to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s plan to inaugurate the new Secretariat building on his birthday on February 17.

Speaking at the party state executive meeting in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, Sanjay said the Secretariat building, which was named after BR Ambedkar, should have been inaugurated on the late leader’s birth anniversary falling on April 14.

The State executive meeting discussed several issues, including the upcoming assembly elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s plan to enter national politics, issues pertaining to Telangana and the party’s outreach programmes.

The meeting was attended by BJP National General Secretary & BJP State In-charge Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP Parliamentary Board Member K Laxman, National Vice President DK Aruna and others.