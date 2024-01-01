Monday, Jan 1, 2024
News | Disturbing Images Videos Of Devastating Japan Earthquake Flood Internet

A succession of 21 quakes, all over 4.0 magnitude rocked Japan in just over 90 minutes. The strongest of jolts was measured 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 05:16 PM, Mon - 1 January 24
Disturbing images, videos of devastating Japan earthquake flood internet

Disturbing visuals including photographs and videos of the 21 earthquakes that struck the central part of Japan on New Year’s Day, have been flooding the internet on Monday.

A succession of 21 quakes, all over 4.0 magnitude rocked the country in just over 90 minutes. The strongest of jolts was measured 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The quakes have also triggered Tsunami warnings in Japan, South Korea and Russia.

Meanwhile, residents of the country have been sharing visuals of damaged buildings, roads and infrastructure on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some visuals:

