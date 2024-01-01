Disturbing images, videos of devastating Japan earthquake flood internet

A succession of 21 quakes, all over 4.0 magnitude rocked Japan in just over 90 minutes. The strongest of jolts was measured 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Disturbing visuals including photographs and videos of the 21 earthquakes that struck the central part of Japan on New Year’s Day, have been flooding the internet on Monday.

A succession of 21 quakes, all over 4.0 magnitude rocked the country in just over 90 minutes. The strongest of jolts was measured 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The quakes have also triggered Tsunami warnings in Japan, South Korea and Russia.

Meanwhile, residents of the country have been sharing visuals of damaged buildings, roads and infrastructure on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some visuals:

After the tsunami warning in Fukuoka, crows gathered on buildings, loudly cawing together.#Japan #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/QuY3ohHEH0 — Tom Huynh (@phuquixv) January 1, 2024

Footage from the local Shinkansen station in Ishikawa prefecture, extremely powerful shaking! #japan #earthquake

pic.twitter.com/98syIwnGkj — Greg R. Hill (@greghill) January 1, 2024

The earthquake that hit Ishikawa today was so strong that it apparently knocked over the stone lantern at the Sanjoso Hachimangu Shrine up the coast in Niigata prefecture. (Niigata recorded an earthquake intensity of 5+ on the JMA scale) pic.twitter.com/LWZauwM1qV — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 1, 2024

BREAKING: Japan Meteorological Agency says a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake has struck Ishikawa Prefecture. Credit: HAB pic.twitter.com/Y4ZW60wR0q — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 1, 2024

#Japan 🇯🇵 (January 01, 2024) #earthquakes 🛍 A tsunami up to one and a half meters high hit the west coast of Japan.

❌A road destroyed by the earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture.

❓ How can we save the planet? ‼️Responsibility is everyone’s responsibility! There is still a chance! pic.twitter.com/8zA28G2HrJ — Ray Norman (@Interestedsoul1) January 1, 2024

Esta escena cuando ocurrió el terremoto enorme en Noto Ishikawa #tsunami #sismo

pic.twitter.com/6Cheyp0iEo — noticias de Japón (@JaponNoticias) January 1, 2024