‘DJ Pilla’ lyrical song from ‘Sasivadane’ out now

There are many different ways a young man expresses his love and feelings for his lady love – especially when it comes to doing so in the form of a song.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: There are many different ways a young man expresses his love and feelings for his lady love – especially when it comes to doing so in the form of a song. ‘DJ Pilla Edalo Illa .. Whistle Vesi Beate Kottagaa…’ are the lyrics used by the hero in Sasivadane’s new single ‘DJ Pilla’.

Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad play the lead pair in the film. Kittu Vissapragada penned lyrics for ‘DJ Pilla’ song while Vaisagh lends his vocals and Saravana Vasudevan has composed music. Makers have just released this song

Ahiteja Bellamkonda and Abhilash Reddy are producing the film under AG Film Company and SVS Studios banners, while Gauri Naidu is presenting it. Sai Mohan Ubbana is directing ‘Sasivadane’, which is being made as a beautiful love story in the backdrop of Godavari region.

Speaking on the occasion of the song’s release, producers Ahiteja Bellamkonda, and Abhilash Reddy said, “‘Sasivadane’ is gearing up for release. Our film is being made with a heart-touching love story. Everyone is of the opinion that it has been a while since we witnessed a fresh and pure love story.

‘Sasivadane’ will fulfil their wish. Rakshit and Komalee lived in their roles. We will announce the release date very soon.”

Also Read Hyderabad gets new boy band