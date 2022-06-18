First-look of Rakshit Atluri from ‘Sasivadane’ unveiled on actor’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:54 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: Young actor Rakshit Atluri is doing ‘Sasivadane’, which is a love and action drama set in the backdrop of Godavari. Presented by Gauri Naidu, the film marks the coming together of SVS Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and AG Film Company.

Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad, composer-actor Raghu Kunche, Tamil actor Sriman, Kannada actor Deepak Prince, and ‘Rangasthalam’ Mahesh have played important roles in this film. Directed by Saimohan Ubbana and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, the film is currently in the making. Marking the lead man’s birthday on Saturday, his first-look poster was unveiled by the makers.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Ahiteja Bellamkonda said, “The love scenes in this love and action entertainer are going to be refreshing. The director has executed the scenes with grandeur and high standards in the backdrop of the Godavari landscape. The music and visuals are going to stand out. The five songs in the film have come out really well. With the support of the entire cast and crew, the principal photography is on. The scenes shot so far have come out really well. We are very happy with the output. The final schedule of the production work is going on currently. The plan is to release the movie for Dasara.”

Produced under the banners SVS Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and AG Film Company, it is presented by Gauri Naidu. The movie has cinematography by Saikumar Dara, while music is composed by Saravana Vasudevan.