Djokovic breaks Stefanie Graf’s record for most weeks as World No. 1

By IANS Published Date - 02:15 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

New Delhi: Novak Djokovic on Monday added a feather to his cap as the 93-time tour-level champion overtook Stefanie Graf’s record for most weeks by a men’s or women’s tennis player as World No. 1.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion already held the record for the most weeks as No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings (since 1973) when he surpassed Roger Federer’s mark of 310 weeks in March 2021. Now he has moved past Graf by beginning his 378th week on top of world rankings.

Following his record-extending 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne, the Serbian great reclaimed the No. 1 spot and his leap from World No. 5 marked the biggest jump to top spot in history (since 1973) from one edition of the ATP Rankings to the next.

The 35-year-old first rose to No. 1 aged 24 years and 43 days on 4 July 2011, and spent a personal-best 122 consecutive weeks at the summit of the ATP Rankings between July 7, 2014 and November 6, 2016, according to ATP Tour website.

Djokovic is competing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships this week, his competition since claiming his record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title in Melbourne, where the top seed will begin his quest for a sixth Dubai crown against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.