Djokovic Urges Clear Doping Protocols After Sinner Avoids Ban

Ahead of the US Open, Djokovic expressed his frustration, stating, "I understand the players' frustration due to a lack of consistency." The 24-time Grand Slam champion added, "His case was cleared almost immediately after it was announced, but it took five or six months from the time the news of the positive tests reached him and his team."

By IANS Published Date - 25 August 2024, 12:00 PM

New York: As the US Open approaches, Paris Olympics gold medalist Novak Djokovic has called for “clear protocols” and “standardised approaches” following the doping controversy surrounding Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic voiced his concerns after Sinner, who twice tested positive for a banned substance earlier this year, escaped a ban that has left many in the tennis community questioning the fairness of the system.

Also Read Novak Djokovic wins his first Olympic gold by beating Carlos Alcaraz at Paris

Djokovic, speaking ahead of the US Open, echoed these frustrations. “I understand the frustration of the players because of a lack of consistency,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said. “His case was cleared almost immediately after it was announced, but five or six months had passed since the news of the positive tests reached him and his team.”

Sinner tested positive for clostebol, a steroid known for its muscle-building properties, in March. The Italian was provisionally suspended but continued playing after successfully appealing.

Last week, a tribunal cleared him of any fault or negligence after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined that the substance had been inadvertently transmitted by his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi.

Naldi, who was using an over-the-counter spray on a cut on his own hand, later treated Sinner, unknowingly contaminating the player. Following the ruling, Sinner ended his professional relationship with both Naldi and fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara.

However, the swift clearance of Sinner, now the top seed at the US Open, has sparked backlash across the sport. Prominent players, including Nick Kyrgios, Liam Broady, and Denis Shapovalov, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, suggesting that Sinner may have received special treatment due to his high profile.

Djokovic, a seasoned veteran of the sport at 37, emphasised the need for reform in how tennis handles doping cases. “There are a lot of issues in the system. We see a lack of standardised and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players questioning whether they are treated the same,” he continued. “Hopefully, the governing bodies of our sport can learn from this case and take a better approach in the future.”

One of the central concerns raised by Djokovic and others is the potential disparity in how doping cases are handled depending on a player’s resources. “The question is whether it’s a matter of funds,” Djokovic pondered. “Can a player afford to pay a significant amount for a law firm that can more efficiently represent their case? That’s something we need to collectively investigate to ensure that every player, regardless of ranking or status, gets the same treatment.”