DKSZC Spokesperson Vikalp set terms for peace talks with Chhattisgarh govt

Published Date - 12:49 AM, Sat - 7 May 22

Kothagudem: The CPI (Maoist) Party Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) Spokesperson Vikalp stated that the Maoists were always ready for peace talks with the Chhattisgarh government but the onus of creating a conducive atmosphere to-that-end lies on the government.

He said this was in response to a reported statement by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, who on April 8 said the government was ready to hold talks with the Maoists if they express their faith in the Constitution of India and quit the arms.

In a statement released to the media here on Friday Vikalp said it was ridiculous to state that the government was ready for peace talks while continuing attacks on Maoists and tribal hamlets employing armed forces, Army and carrying out aerial bombing with military drones.

Referring to Bhagel’s appeal to the Maoists to express faith in the Constitution, Vikalp alleged that it was the government that had been violating the Constitution’s Preamble, the 5th Schedule and PESA Act.

The government wants to hand over mineral wealth in the forests to corporate and capitalist forces. For that the State and Central government deployed huge numbers of armed forces and set up police camps in the interiors of the forests, he complained.

Spelling out the terms of the talks, Vikalp demanded the Bhagel government to withdraw the police forces deployed in the forests in the Bastar and stop aerial bombing. He also wanted the release of Maoist leaders lodged in different jails to take part in peace talks.

The top Maoist leader has also made it a condition to investigate who carried out the aerial bombing as Bastar IG denied carrying out any aerial attacks on Maoists. He wanted the Chief Minister to clarify his stand on the terms before he embarks on his proposed tour of Assembly constituencies, for the discussions to become possible.

