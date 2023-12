DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies

By PTI Published Date - 09:21 AM, Thu - 28 December 23

Chennai: DMDK founder-leader and popular yesteryear Tamil actor Vijayakanth passed away here on Thursday following illness.

MIOT International said in a press release: “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023.”