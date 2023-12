BRS president KCR expresses grief on demise of DMDK party founder Vijayakanth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep grief on the demise of popular actor and DMDK party founder president Vijayakanth in Chennai on Thursday. He remembered the services of Vijayakanth to the film industry as an actor and to the people as a politician. He extended heartfelt condolences to the family.

