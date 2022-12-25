| Do You Know About Frogs That Are Transparent

Do you know about frogs that are transparent?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: Have you heard of frogs that are transparent? Yes, there are some frogs, mainly living in the Central and South American forests, that are transparent and one can see organs like their intestines, heart, and others.

While scientists were aware that these frogs have translucent skin, and an increased ability of the skin to pass light through it, a new study discovered some interesting facts.

According to a study published in the journal ‘Science’, the authors revealed that Glass Frogs conceal their blood in their liver to maintain transparency. But how does that really happen?

The study says that when the Glass Frogs go to sleep, they take out around 89 per cent of their red blood cells out of circulation and form them into sacs inside their liver.

Now the absence of the cells in its body makes these frogs nearly invisible, especially when there is light passing through it. Also, apparently, these frogs can pool blood in their bodies without being affected by blood clots as well.

This new discovery is a step forward in understanding the mechanisms of Glass Frogs and other creatures that are transparent, a trick that scientists believe animals use as a defence technique.