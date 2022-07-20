Frogs married in Gorakhpur to appease rain god

Gorakhpur: A group of people organised a wedding of frogs to appease the rain god, Lord Indra.
This is #Unbelievable, some people in #gorakhpur got a #Frog married so that it could rain#GorakhpurRain@the_viralvideos @funnyordie pic.twitter.com/yRnSb93IVx
— Ashish Gupta (@DirectorAshish) July 19, 2022
The ‘wedding’ was held on Tuesday night with all rituals.
Radhakant Verma, who organised the event, said, “It is a time-tested belief that frog weddings are held to bring in rains. We have had a long dry spell and farmers, in particular, are upset over the delay in sowing paddy.”
The people at the wedding had a tough time keeping the frog couple in place and scores of people witnessed the event when all mantras and shlokas were chanted by a group of priests.
The guests were later treated to dinner by the organisers.