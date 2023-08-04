| Doctor To Pedal 100 Km From Hyderabad To Siddipet To Encourage Half Marathon Participants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Siddipet: Nature Cure Hospital Hyderabad director Dr M Nagalakshmi has decided to pedal her way for 100 km to Siddipet from Hyderabad to encourage participants in the Siddipet Half Marathon.

In a video released by Dr Nagalakshmi, 56, she appreciated the Siddipet Police and Siddipet Runners Association for organising the event to inculcate running and walking habits among Siddipet citizens. She also expressed her solidarity with the ‘Safe Hyderabad’ and ‘Safe Telangana’ slogans coined by the Telangana Police. Dr Nagalakshmi has also hailed the State government for its efforts towards ensuring women’s welfare.

Siddipet Runners Association has called upon citizens to greet the doctor along her journey.