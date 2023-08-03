Harish Rao appoints Srikanth Thaduri brand ambassador for Siddipet Half Marathon

To spread awareness on the half marathon, Srikanth had decided to embark on a 100 km run which he wanted to complete within 13 hours by running from Secunderabad to Ranganayaka Sagar.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 07:27 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has appointed Srikanth Thaduri as the brand ambassador of the Siddipet Half Marathon, which is being conducted jointly by the Siddipet Police and the Siddipet Runners Association on August 6 on the Ranganayaka Sagar bund.

Hailing his spirit, the Minister said people like Srikanth would inspire people to walk and run. Srikanth, a native of Nagapuri in Komuravelly mandal, is a software professional in Hyderabad.

He will start his run from Secunderabad on Saturday.