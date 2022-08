| Hyderabad Nurse Alleges Rape By Doctor Who Promised To Marry Her

Hyderabad: Nurse alleges rape by doctor who promised to marry her

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:44 AM, Fri - 12 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A nurse approached the Narayanguda police alleging she was raped and cheated by a doctor on promise of marriage.

The woman, who is in her thirties, told the police that the suspect Sandeep Bharadwaj had proposed to her and they moved closely. Eventually, on a promise to marry, he raped her several times.

Recently, when she asked him to get married, Bharadwaj started avoiding and threatening her.

The Narayanaguda police are investigating.