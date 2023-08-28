Doctors urged to elect HRDA panel in elections to TSMC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:03 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Mancherial: Members of the Health care Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) requested doctors to elect their panel in coming elections to the Telangana State Medical Council slated to be held from September 30 to November 30.

Dr Srinivas Yeggana, who was contesting in the elections on behalf of the HRDA from erstwhile Adilabad district, addressed pressmen here on Monday.

Stating that the council was seeing elections after a gap of 17 years due to sustained efforts made by HRDA, Srinivas pleaded to the practitioners of medicine to cast their votes in favor of members of the panel.

He claimed that the association had been striving to address major challenges of doctors and to reduce hefty fees charged by medical colleges for post-graduate courses.

