Aasara pension beneficiaries donate Rs 1 lakh for nominations of KCR, KTR

100 beneficiaries of Aasara pension scheme voluntarily raised Rs 1 lakh by way of contribution of Rs 1,000 each in order to donate the funds for nominations of the Chief Minister and Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Beneficiaries of Aasara pensions scheme donate Rs 1,000 each for nominations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and minister KT Rama Rao at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Monday

Adilabad: In a rare gesture, Aasara pension scheme beneficiaries from model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal on Monday contributed Rs 1,000 each for the purpose of nominations to be filed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao in the coming elections.

Gadge Meenakshi, Sarpanch of the village said 100 beneficiaries of the pension scheme voluntarily raised Rs 1 lakh by way of contribution of Rs 1,000 each in order to donate the funds for nominations of the Chief Minister and Rama Rao. She said the funds would be handed over to Chandrashekhar Rao and Rama Rao soon.

The beneficiaries said they raised donations for nominations of the Chief Minister and the Minister for becoming their ray of hope by implementing the scheme and enhancing the pension amount. They remarked that they were leading a smooth life with the help of monetary aid.

On August 24, residents of the village pledged to cast all the 666 votes from the village to the nominee of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the ensuing polls to Telangana Legislative Assembly as a token of gratitude for developing the habitation on many facets.

