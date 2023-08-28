| Fire Breaks Out In An Eatery At Aadibatla

Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an eatery at Adibatla, Rangareddy district on Monday afternoon.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out the ‘The Food Train’ eatery at Adibatla.

On receiving information, a fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames.

