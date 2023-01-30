Documentary on Telugu Robin Hood Sarvai Papanna wins award at International Film Festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: A documentary on Sarvai Papanna, also known as Sardar Papanna, who was considered a Robin Hood-like figure for downtrodden sections in Telangana in the 17th century with his heroic exploits against the Mughals, has won the award for best cinematography at the Noida International Film Festival.

Made by Supadha Creations, the 34-minute English documentary, ‘Sarvai Papanna – The Socio-Political Warrior of Deccan’ which has actor Ravindar Reddy as Sarvai Papanna and Tirupathi Gouni as Director of Photography, was directed by Chetan Kathi and had Ponnam Ravichandra as producer.

According to a press note, out of 65 nominations in the documentary section, 17 documentaries from different parts of the world were selected for screening, with only five of them being from India. Sarvai Papanna was selected for screening under the production, creative and music categories. DoP Tirupathi Gouni has worked in movies, Telangana songs, documentaries and web series, with the visuals for Sarvai Papanna shot in original sites where Sarvai Papanna had moved around in the 17th Century.

The Telangana government had in October last announced that it would observe the birth and death anniversaries of Sardar Sarvai Papanna, falling on August 18 and April respectively, as State functions.