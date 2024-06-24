Hyderabad: Bomb hoax at Begumpet airport

The email was received by the airport authorities who communicated the message to the local police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 01:44 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Security personnel went into a tizzy after unidentified persons sent an email informing about bomb planted at Begumpet airport on Monday.

The email was received by the airport authorities who communicated the message to the local police.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bomb Detection Team of Hyderabad police and the local police conducted a thorough check at the airport for about two hours. Later, it was declared a hoax.

The airport staff was asked to move out from the airport till the check was completed. All the protocols including summoning ambulance and fire tenders was done following the bomb information.