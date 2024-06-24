| Telangana Orders Issued For Another Major Reshuffle Of Ias Officers

Updated On - 24 June 2024, 01:06 PM

Hyderabad: After the rejig of a few District Collectors a few days back, the State government on Monday transferred a few senior IAS officers, besides a few Collectors in the districts. GOMS 876 was issued to this effect.

Accordingly, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary to Government(Youth Services), YAT&C Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Department.

Sanjay Kumar, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Department .

A. Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government,Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department vice Smt.Shailaja Ramaiyer, transferred.

On transfer, Shailaja Ramaiyer, is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Endowments and Principal Secretary to Government (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), in the lndustries & Commerce Department.

The MoS is also placed in FAC of the posts of Director, Handlooms &Textiles, VC&MD, TG Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director, TGCO Alagu Varsini VS is transferred.

Ahmad Nadeem, Principal Secretary to Government, Planning Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department vice as A.Vani Prasad, is transferred.

The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Director General, EPTRI duly relieving A Vani Prasad from FAC of the said post.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, RWS, RSAD Department is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Planning Department Ahmad Nadeem is transferred. The MoS shall continue as Principal Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, RWS, RSAD Department, until further orders.

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes & Excise Department.

C Sudharshan Reddy,Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government (Services & HRM),General Administration Department duly relieving M Raghunandan Rao, from FAC of the said post.

Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Commissioner, Transport is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Registrations & Stamps and Secretary to Government, Housing. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the posts of Commissioner & lnspector General, Registrations & Stamps, Commissioner, Survey Settlements & Land Records and PD, Bhubharathi duly relieving Navin Mittal from FAC of the above posts.

Jyoti Buddha Prakash, shall continue as Commissioner, Transport, till llambarithi K. reports for the said post.

Soni Bala Devi, Special Secretary to Government, Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana duly relieving Korra Lakshmi, from the said post.

On his reporting to the cadre, llambarithi K. is posted as Commissioner, Transport as Jyoti Buddha Prakash, already transferred.

D Ronald Rose, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Energy Department as Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, is transferred. The MoS is placed in FAC of the posts CMD,GENCO & TRANSCO duly relieving Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi from FAC of the said post.

A V Ranganath, lnspector General of Police, Multi- Zone-1, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC as Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, IPS is transferred.

A. Sridevasena, Commissioner, School Education is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Collegiate & Technical Education duly relieving Sri B.Venkatesham, IAS from FAC of the said post.

Sarfaraz Ahmad, IAS, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana is transferred and posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) duly relieving M DanaKishore, lAS from FAC of the said post.

D. Divya, Director, Municipal Administration is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty(SERP) duly relieving Anita Ramachandran, lAS from FAC of the said post. The MoS shall also hold the post of State Nodal Officer, Prajavani.

Amrapali Kata, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority(HttlDA) is placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) as D Ronald Rose, lAS is transferred.

Harichandana Dasari, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Special Secretary to Government, Roads & Buildings Department.

Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, lPS, Director, Vigilance & Enforcement & Disaster Management,GHMC is transferred and posted as Managing Director, TG Tourism Development Corporation Limited as K .Ramesh Naidu, IPS is transferred.

On transfer K Ramesh Naidu, IPS is directed to report in Office of the Director General of Police (HoPF).

On transfer, Alagu Varsini V S, IAS is posted as Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational institution Society (TSWREIS) duly relieving K .Seetha Lakshmi, IAS from the said post.

VP Gautham, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Special Secretary to Government, Housing. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Director, Municipal Administration as D Divya, IAS is transferred.

The MoS will hold FAC of the posts of Director, Weaker Section Housing Programme; MD Telangana State Housing Corporation; CEO

DILL; VC & Housing Commissioner, Telangana Housing Board and MD Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd.

Krishna Aditya S, IAS, Director, Labour is placed in FAC of the post of Director, Employment & Training duly relieving Ahmad Nadeem,lAS(1997) from FAC of the said post.

K Ashok Reddy, IAS, Director, Horticulture is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) as C. Sudharshan Reddy, IAS is transferred.

Anuraag Jayanti, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC,. Khairtabad.

Pamela Satpathy, IAS is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, Karimnagar. Bhavesh Mishra, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, lnformation Technology, Electronic & Communication Department.

G.Ravi, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Pollution Control Board duly relieving as Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS, from FAC of the said post.

K Nikhila, IAS, Director, Tourism is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Telangana lnstitute of Rural Development(TGIRD) as P. Katyayani Devi, IAS is transferred.

Sk. Yasmeen Basha, lAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Director, Horticulture & Sericulture as K Ashok Reddy,lAS(201 4), transferred.

The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, TGOILFED duly relieving K Ashok Reddy, IAS from FAC of the said post.

S. Venkata Rao, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted Director, Protocol and Joint Secretary to Government (Protocol), GAD as S. Arvinder Singh, IAS(Retd), duly curtailing his period of reappointment orders issued.

P Uday Kumar, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Cooperation Department. B. Gopi, IAS, Director, Agriculture is placed in FAC of the post of Director, Animal Husbandry.

Priyanka Ala, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Director, Fisheries duly relieving B. Gopi, IAS from FAC of the said post.

lla Tripathi, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Director,Tourism vice K. Nikhila, IAS, transferred.

Sneha Shabarish, IAS, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Serilingampalli is transferred and posted as Addl.Commissioner, GHMC.

On transfer, P. Katyayani Devi, lAS is posted as Joint Manag ing Director, State Finance Corporation. EV Narasimha Reddy, IAS , Director, Tribal Welfare is transferred and posted as Director, School Education as

A. Sridevasena, IAS is transferred. The MoS is also posted as Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana Education & Welfare lnfrastructure Development Corporation (TGEWIDC) and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan as Mallaiah Battu, transferred.

On transfer, Mallaiah Battu is repatriated to his parent department i.e., BC Welfare. Bhorkade Hemant Sahadeorao, IAS, who is waiting for posting is posted as Managing Director, TG Medical Services &

Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) duly relieving RV Karnan, IAS from FAC of the said post.

Hemanta Keshav Patil, IAS), Additional Collector, Revenue, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC,LB Nagar. Apurv Chauhan, IAS, Additional Bodies),Jogulamba Gadwal is transferred and Commissioner, GHMC, Kukatpally.

Abhishek Augustya, IAS, Additional Collector Local Bodies), Medchal Malkajgiri is transferred as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Khammam.

B Rahul, IAS, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mancherial is transferred and posted as PO,ITDA, Bhadrachalam. Ms. P. Gouthami, lAS , Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Rajanna Sircilla is transferred and posted as Joint Managing Director, Musi River Development Corporation Ltd. (MRDCL).

P. Upender Reddy (Non-Cadre), Addl. Commissioner, GHMC is transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC,Serlingampalli.

On his reporting to the State Government, Nikhil Chakravarthi, IAS is posted as Executive Director, TGIIC duly relieving E.Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, lFS from the said post.