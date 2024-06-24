Demand for new MMTS stations grows rapidly from Ghatkesar to Sanathnagar

In this regard, the MMTS Train Station Sadhana Samithi and the Suburban Train Travellers Association have urged the railway officials to construct a new station at Anandbagh and a station near Loyola College in Alwal for the convenience of citizens, particularly students.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 01:42 PM

Hyderabad: With the plying of MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) trains from Ghatkesar to Sanathnagar, demand for the new MMTS stations along the section is growing rapidly.

In this regard, the MMTS Train Station Sadhana Samithi and the Suburban Train Travellers Association have urged the railway officials to construct a new station at Anandbagh and a station near Loyola College in Alwal for the convenience of citizens, particularly students.

The Suburban Train Travellers Association urged the South Central Railway (SCR) to set up a temporary survey committee to identify sites for new stations on the Ghatkesar-Sanathnagar by-pass line.

“An urgent action plan is needed to extend MMTS services from Cherlapalli to destinations like Umdanagar, Lingampalli, Hyderabad, and Secunderabad. Ten years ago, plans were made for six new stations along the Ghatkesar-Sanathnagar section. However, with the emergence of new colonies, schools, colleges, and hospitals along the track, the need for additional stations has increased,” says Noor Mohammed Ali, member of Suburban Train Travellers Association.

Residents, including commuters going to places like Hitech City and students of Loyola Academy, are demanding railway stations in their localities, such as Uppariguda, Anandbagh, and Loyola College in Alwal.

Following the application to the Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad, railway officials also visited the railway level crossing at Alwal Loyola College to assess the feasibility. They will submit a report to the head office soon. Locals highlighted the necessity of a new MMTS train station at Loyola College Alwal.

“The current closest MMTS train stations, Bhudevi Nagar and Suchitra, are too far, making it inconvenient for local residents to use the MMTS train services,” Noor said.

The area near the level crossing includes around 30 colonies and 10 colleges, with Loyola Academy being the largest, hosting approximately 10,000 students.

“We received requests from the local residents and associations requesting new stations. We are checking feasibility on the said routes and will take necessary and appropriate decision,” said a senior railway official.