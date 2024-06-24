GHMC intensifies anti-mosquito measures to combat dengue, malaria

Along with a comprehensive plan to eliminate insect breeding areas, around 1,500 persons will be engaged to complete the task across the 30 circles.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 01:45 PM

Hyderabad: Targeting areas with the most dengue cases, GHMC’s entomology department is undertaking wide-scale anti-mosquito operations to mitigate vector-borne diseases. Along with a comprehensive plan to eliminate insect breeding areas, around 1,500 persons will be engaged to complete the task across the 30 circles.

In the last two weeks, oil balls were released into water bodies as part of the anti-larval operations. Entomology staffers in coordination with the sanitation department cleaned the edges of the ponds and sprayed larvicides. Field assistants also made multiple checks in colonies to identify stagnation points and eliminate them.

Further, under the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign, awareness is being created on the importance of eliminating water stagnation and discarding waste through proper channels. Called ‘Friday Dry Day’ these sessions are being conducted at educational institutions, through biology teachers. Women self-help groups (SHGs) are also being engaged to spread the word in areas like Charminar, LB Nagar and others.

That said, multiple gaps including unchecked roadside potholes, garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), and lack of resolution for long-standing complaints are hindering the accomplishment of the corporation’s anti-mosquito drive this monsoon.