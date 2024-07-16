Donald Trump gets a hero’s welcome at RNC, picks JD Vance as running mate

Jubilant and emboldened Republicans nominate the former President to lead their ticket for a third time

By AP Published Date - 16 July 2024, 09:23 AM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears with vice presidential candidate JD Vance, R-Ohio, during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. — Photo:AP

Milwaukee: Jubilant and emboldened after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, Republicans on Monday nominated the former President to lead their ticket for a third time and welcomed Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.

“We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation,” said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump’s handpicked party leader, as he opened Monday’s primetime national convention session. “We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.”

But Whatley and other Republican leaders made clear that their calls for harmony did not extend to President Joe Biden and Democrats. “Their policies are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people,” said Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, welcoming the party to his battleground State, which Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden four years ago.

Saturday’s shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, where Trump was injured and one man died, was not far from delegates’ minds as they celebrated — a stark contrast to the anger and anxiety that had marked the previous few days. Some delegates chanted “fight, fight, fight” — the same words that Trump was seen shouting to the crowd as the Secret Service ushered him off the stage, his fist raised and face bloodied.

“We should all be thankful right now that we are able to cast our votes for President Donald J. Trump after what took place on Saturday,” said New Jersey State Sen. Michael Testa as he announced all of his State’s 12 delegates for Trump. The scene upon Trump’s formal nomination reflected the depths of his popularity among Republican activists.

When he cleared the necessary number of delegates, video screens in the arena read “OVER THE TOP” while the song “Celebration” played and delegates danced and waved Trump signs. Throughout the voting, delegates flanked by “Make America Great Again” signs applauded as State after State voted their support for a second Trump term.