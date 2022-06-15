Don’t believe fake news on Inter results: TSBIE to students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday asked intermediate students not to believe fake news being shared in different media platforms on publication of intermediate exams results.

“It is observed that a number of news items are being shared in social/electronic and print media about the publication of intermediate exams results. This leads to a lot of unnecessary tension among young students. In this connection, it is requested not to believe any fake news unless it is issued by the Board of Intermediate Education as an official news report,” the Board said in a press release.