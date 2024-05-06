Govt junior colleges to conduct remedial classes in sweltering heat and vacations

The TS BIE has recently levied a penalty of Rs.1 lakh each on 27 corporate and private junior colleges for operating classes in the summer vacation besides holding first year admissions before announcement of schedule by the TS BIE.

Hyderabad: In a move to increase pass percentage in the upcoming inter advanced supplementary exams, the government junior colleges are holding remedial classes amidst sweltering temperatures and vacations in the State.

The move, however, has raised eyebrows as on one hand corporate and private junior colleges are being penalized by the TS BIE for running classes during summer vacation and on the other the government itself has asked its junior colleges to run remedial classes.

These remedial classes, according to government junior colleges, are for students appearing for the intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations commencing May 24.

This time, out of 77,022 second year students from 410 government junior colleges appeared for the intermediate public exams, only 49.13 per cent cleared. The pass percentage in the first year intermediate in these colleges stood at 38.21 per cent out of 69,653 students who took the exams.

“Like every year, colleges are asked to hold remedial classes to prepare students appearing for supplementary exams. We have prepared a list of students who failed in one and more subjects, and provided them with important questions and guidance. The classes will be held till May 24,” a principal said.