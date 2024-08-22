Don’t politicise RG Kar rape-murder, law will take its course: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked political parties not to politicise the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and said "law will take its course".

By PTI Published Date - 22 August 2024, 06:23 PM

A Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra hears the case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal government, that across the political spectrum, parties have to realise that law will take its course.

Submitting that statements should not be made, Mehta said, “A sitting minister of the State of West Bengal has made a statement that if anybody talks anything against our leader (Mamata Banerjee), his fingers will be chopped off.” Retorting to his submission, Sibal said that “leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari has said bullets will be fired”.

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said, “Do not politicise the situation. Across the political spectrum, parties have to realise that law will take its course. We are ensuring that law does take its course after quick investigation.” The top court said it is concerned with safety and welfare of doctors and will pass enforceable directions on the issue.

TMC minister Udayan Guha has sparked controversy by claiming that fingers of those blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the RG Kar hospital incident would be broken.

While talking to a news channel, Adhikari had allegedly said, “Resign by Monday or you (Mamata Banerjee) will be held responsible or bullets are fired on Tuesday.” The rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic’s body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital’s chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.