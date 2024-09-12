NTPC Ramagundam wins CII Energy Efficiency Award-2024 in Hyderabad

Over 200 industries and companies participated in the event, including presentations from 24 power plants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 08:53 PM

NTPC Ramagundam officials receiving award in 23rd energy efficency summit held in hydrabad

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation- Ramagundam has won the CII Energy Efficiency Award-2024 for its outstanding energy efficiency management system.

The award was presented in the concluding session of 23rd Energy Efficiency Summit-2024 held at HICC, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

General Manager (Operations) KC Singha Roy, AGM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Jha, DGM (TMD) YTRSV Kishore and Senior Manager (EEMG) M Vamsi Krishna received the award.

The recognition is based on NTPC’s energy performance over the past year, a clear future action plan for improving efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, adopting new technologies, increasing renewable energy, and preparing for future flexibility in power plant operations.

Over 200 industries and companies participated in the event, including presentations from 24 power plants.

Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) Kedar Ranjan Pandu congratulated the whole team of Ramagundam for this achievement and appreciated their efforts.