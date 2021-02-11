Don’t resort to cheap tactics, CM KCR to opposition

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao warned the opposition parties against spreading false propaganda and resorting to senseless activities.

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao warned opposition parties not to resort to cheap tactics to divert the attention of the people in the State

Chandrashekhar Rao, who was miffed when some people tried to disturb the meeting, said they cannot stop him with such foolish acts. He warned the opposition parties against spreading false propaganda and resorting to senseless activities. “If you have anything to say, hold a public meeting and convey what you want to the people. It is for the people to decide. Coming to meetings of other parties and disturbing them is not a good culture. No one will appreciate such behaviour and in the coming days, people will teach you a lesson. I am warning their leader to be careful. There is a limit to our patience. If you cross the limit, we know what to do,” he said.

Likening the State BJP to ‘new beggars,’ he cautioned them that they were only a handful when compared to the strength of the TRS cadre and if push comes to shove, there won’t be any trace of the BJP in the State.

The TRS president urged people not to fall for false propaganda spread by the opposition parties and instead discuss among themselves, analyse and then cast their votes in the upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls. “If you think that I am not telling the truth, defeat TRS in Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll or else ensure that the opposition parties lose their deposits. People should vote for those who work for them,” he added. Pointing out that he never failed to keep his promise, he said he would not seek votes in the next Assembly elections (in 2023) if the promised irrigation projects were not completed in the next one and half years in erstwhile Nalgonda district. He recalled his association with Nagarjuna Sagar MLA late Nomula Narsimhaiah who passed away in December last.

