DDRF team ready to tackle flood situations: SP Rohith Raju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 11:34 PM

SP B Rohith Raju inspecting DDRF team’s equipment in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju IPS informed that the District Disaster Response Force has been readied by the district police to handle flood situations.

The team would be available to the people of the district in the case of floods in rivers and streams during monsoon. The members of the DDRF team have been fully trained so that the team could immediately reach the flood affected areas and rescue the people in distress.

In case of any distress situation, people could call the police emergency number: 100 and the DDRF team would take immediate rescue measures. All the necessary materials have been handed over to the team, the SP said.

Additional SP (Operations) Paritosh Pankaj, Bhadrachalam ASP Ankit Kumar Sankwar, RI (Operations) Ravi, RI (Admin) Lal Babu, MTO Sudhakar and others were present.