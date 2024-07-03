BRS, Congress lodge counter complaints in Karimnagar

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy lodged a complaint against Zilla Parishad CEO M Srinivas for humiliating him and damaging his personal image during the ZP general body meeting.

Published Date - 3 July 2024

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy along with BRS ZPTCs staging protest in ZP General Body meeting held in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BRS and Congress leaders, who argued with each other at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Tuesday, lodged complaints against each other on Wednesday.

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy lodged a complaint against Zilla Parishad CEO M Srinivas for humiliating him and damaging his personal image during the ZP general body meeting. Meanwhile, Chigurumamidi ZPTC and ZP floor leader Gikuru Ravinder lodged a complaint against Kaushik Reddy for threatening to kill him. This is after a case was already registered against the MLA for obstructing officials from discharging their duties.

Kaushik Reddy met Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanthy and handed over the complaint, in which he said that being a legislator, he had attended ZP general body meeting based on the invitation from officials and raised public issues pertaining to his constituency. He had spoke about issues such as problems being faced by students in government schools, delay in release of Dalit Bandhu installments and enhancing facilities in government hospitals and public welfare.

“While I was speaking about these issues, the ZP CEO interrupted my duties, tarnished my privileges and damaged my image,” he said, asking the Commissioner to take action against the CEO by conducting an inquiry.

On the other hand, Ravinder along with Congress leaders and representatives of BC Associations handed over his complaint to Karimnagar town ACP Narender. Apart from threats, he alleged that Kaushik Reddy had used unparliamentary language. Abusing a backward class leader with filthy language was a humiliation to the entire BC community, he alleged and demanded an unconditional apology within 48 hours.