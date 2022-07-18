DOST-2022: Choose Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam instead of OUCW, Koti

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:16 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: The University College for Women, which was recently upgraded and made the Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam (Women’s University), has requested all students while applying to the DOST-2022 portal to choose undergraduate courses in the Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam, Koti, instead of University College for Women (OU).

Students can locate the university through the University Code of 11013, it said, adding that students while applying in the DOST-2022 web portal can contact any DOST helpline centre in case of any queries.