DOST 2022: Girls outnumber boys in degree admissions

Published Date - 11:39 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Commerce continues to be the top choice for students at the undergraduate level.

Hyderabad: In a first, women have surpassed men in degree admissions by filling up 52.50 per cent of the seats during the academic year 2022-23. The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022 statistics reveal that more than one lakh women have enrolled for various courses including BCom, BSc and BA.

While a total of 1,90,578 admissions were recorded through the DOST, 1,00,044 (52.50 per cent) were women and 90,534 (47.50 per cent) were men.

According to the academicians, the number of women enrolling for the degree courses was increasing year on year. However, this year, it has raced past the men.

So far, this trend was witnessed in PG admissions too. During the last academic year, 16,192 (70 per cent) women and 6,663 men were enrolled for the PG courses. This year, out of 12,800 candidates who confirmed their seats in the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 in the first phase admissions, 70 per cent were women.

“Awareness among parents to send their daughters to higher education has increased a lot of late.

Moreover, the residential educational institutions have come in a large way in the State and there is an equal opportunity for everyone to pursue higher education in the State,” Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof R Limbadri said.

A quick scan of the degree admissions shows that commerce continues to be the top choice for students at the undergraduate level which accounted for 40.46 per cent share in the total admissions. The BCom recorded 77,107 admissions which were, in fact, more than the total number of engineering admissions registered under Convener Quota i.e., 61,702 this year.

With 42,056 admissions, BSc Life Sciences was the second most preferred course at the undergraduate level. It was interesting to note that 31,667 women enrolled for the BSc Life Science course as against 10,389 men.