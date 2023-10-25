DoT issues warning to subscribers on international calls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

DoT has sent out alerts to notify telecom users about a newly emerging call-based phishing scam

Hyderabad: In an ever-evolving landscape, cybercriminals continuously devise novel methods to perpetrate fraud. The ubiquity of smartphones in our lives has heightened the vulnerability of users, who are at risk of falling prey to malware attacks aimed at illicitly extracting their data and sending it to the cyber-criminal.

Despite this, traditional call-based scams continue to target unsuspecting users, prompting the Department of Telecom (DoT) to issue warnings to subscribers regarding a new threat.

DoT has sent out alerts to notify telecom users about a newly emerging call-based phishing scam on Wednesday morning. The Department issued a cautionary message to its users regarding international calls.

The government-regulated telecom authority text message reads, “While receiving an international call, if an Indian number or no number is displayed on your phone, please inform on the DoT toll-free number 1800 110 420 or 1963.”

If a user receives a call with no displayed number, it raises suspicion of a potentially fraudulent call. According to the DoT, in such instances, users should promptly report these calls to the telecom authority.

The specific trigger for the DoT’s message remains unclear. However, international call fraud, often involving calls from unknown numbers, has been a recurring issue. These calls are typically associated with scams and should be avoided.

To ensure personal safety, it is recommended to exercise caution by refraining from answering calls from unfamiliar or unknown numbers. Furthermore, if a subscriber does choose to answer such a call, it is strongly advised not to disclose any personal information to the caller in any manner. To prevent potential suspicious calls, it’s a wise strategy to utilize apps like Truecaller, which offer live caller ID features.

