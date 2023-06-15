Truecaller introduces call recording feature for iPhone and Android users

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Truecaller has recently introduced a call recording feature for iOS and Android devices. While native call recording is restricted on both operating systems, Truecaller has found a workaround by utilizing a dedicated recording line.

Android users can easily initiate call recording through dialer. If they are using a different dialer, a floating recording button will be displayed by the Truecaller app.

For iOS users, the process is slightly more intricate. To record both incoming and outgoing calls, users will need to call a recording line within the Truecaller app and merge the calls. The company has assured that the other party on the call will hear a beep indicating that ‘the call is being recorded.’

In a setback during 2022, Truecaller, along with many other apps, faced limitations in accessing Google‘s Accessibility API, which was commonly used for call recording purposes. As a result, Truecaller was compelled to remove the call recording feature from its applications.

However, the company has announced its commitment to enhancing user experience. It has stated that in addition to call recording, it will soon introduce a transcript feature, expected to be rolled out within the coming weeks. This feature will enable users to access written transcripts of their recorded conversations. Moreover, users will have the ability to search through these transcripts, making it easier to find specific information within the recorded calls.