Double delight for Ashirwad at Inter-District Road Cycling Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:58 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cyclist Ashirwad Saxena bagged top honours in the Under-18 and Under-23 Road Events of the 7th Inter-District Road Cycling Championship held in Karimnagar on Sunday.

He has also been adjudged as the most promising cyclist of Hyderabad district. “Cycling has a great history in our State. Telangana has produced many cyclists of international repute. I would like to revive the good old passion of cycling in the city. I will participate in every possible event to popularise the sport,” said Ashirwad Saxena after his impressive performance.

Over 130 cyclists across from Telangana participated in the event. The Hyderabad cyclist is named in the probables for the upcoming National Road Cycling Championship.