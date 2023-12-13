Hyderabad Cyclists Group makes history: Completes third consecutive Kargil to Kanyakumari expedition

This accomplishment isn't just about covering vast distances; it embodies a larger mission of promoting cycling for a healthier India.

By varun keval Updated On - 06:29 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: The city-based cycling group ‘Hyderabad Cyclists Group’ (HCG) has etched its name in Indian cycling history with a groundbreaking achievement. They conquered a 3800-kilometer expedition from Kargil to Kanyakumari, spanning November to December 2023, setting a new standard for cycling in the country.

Led by Ravinder Nandanoori, HCG’s founder and a passionate cycling advocate, the journey commenced on November 21st at the Kargil War Memorial. Enduring extreme weather, the team triumphantly finished their expedition on December 13th, showcasing immense resilience and dedication.

This accomplishment isn’t just about covering vast distances; it embodies a larger mission of promoting cycling for a healthier India.

Remarkably, this marked HCG’s third consecutive victory in this challenging journey, making them India’s first team to achieve this feat.

Furthermore, 39 riders from Hyderabad completed the route in just two years, highlighting the growing community of cycling enthusiasts driven by HCG’s efforts.

Ravinder Nandanoori’s steered the team through this challenging yet rewarding journey, exemplifying his commitment to cycling’s cause.

HCG’s historic triumph sets a lasting legacy in India’s cycling narrative, inspiring generations of cyclists and paving the way for a healthier, more active India.