Twin titles for Geethan at Victorious Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: Geethan Reddy clinched the titles in the U-10 and U-12 mixed events at the Victorious Tennis Tournament held at the Victorious Tennis Academy, Nagaram, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Geethan crushed Abhiram Bureddy 5-0 in the U-10 final and defeated B Vihaan 4-4, 7-5 in the U-12 summit clash to emerge champion.

Results:

U-8 (Round Robin Format): Winner: Sreyas Reddy, Runner-up: Kruthik ayaan;

U-10 (Mixed Event): Geethan Reddy bt Abhiram Bureddy 5-0;

U-12: Geethan Reddy bt B Vihaan 4-4, 7-5;

U-14: Winner: B Shamuel, Runner-up: K Rithik;

U-16 (Round Robin Format): Winner: K Rithik, Runner-up: TVN Saharsh;

U-18 (Round Robin Format): Winner: B Shamuel, Runner-up: Gnandeep; Corporate Men’s Singles: Shaik Moinuddin bt Arvind 6-3; Doubles: Ram Manoj/Narendar bt Shyam/Abhishek 6-2.